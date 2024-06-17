83°
One killed, another hurt in Donaldsonville shooting Friday night
DONALDSONVILLE - A 22-year-old was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting late Friday night in Donaldsonville.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Trevon Dunn of Donaldsonville was shot to death just before 11 p.m. on St. Patrick Street. Another man was shot, but he drove himself to a hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies did not release any details about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information can call 225-621-4636.
