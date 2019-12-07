60°
SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP: Southern vs Alcorn State 14-16
BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars will face off against the Alcorn State Braves for the 2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship Title.
This is the Jaguars second consecutive appearance in the SWAC Championship Game.
Alcorn State will host the game at Jack Spinks-Marino Casem Stadium in Lorman, MS. Kickoff starts at 3 p.m.
