51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Suspicious' man fled LSU police, wanted for battery of an officer

3 hours 38 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2020 Jan 22, 2020 January 22, 2020 11:59 AM January 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- LSU Police are trying to identify a man who fled from officers last week. 

A university spokesperson says police tried to stop the individual on Jan. 12 after receiving reports of a suspicious person on campus. The man ran after officers tried to question him near Tiger Stadium.

Authorities say the man has a tattoo located on his right wrist.

The unidentified man is wanted for criminal trespass, flight from an officer, and battery of an officer.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is urged to call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231 or to submit an anonymous tip online by visiting https://www.lsu.edu/police/.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days