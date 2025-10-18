Suspects in custody after shots fired on Southern campus during Homecoming

BATON ROUGE - One person is in custody after shots were fired around Swan Avenue on Southern University's campus, officials told WBRZ.

Emergency officials said shots were fired around 5:04 p.m. but no victim was found. The Baton Rouge Police Department told WBRZ at least one person is in custody and they are assisting the Southern University Police Department in investigating.

Southern issued a statement saying suspects were in custody after the shooting; WBRZ reached out to clarify how many suspects are in custody.

"This was an isolated incident, and no injuries have been reported. The Southern University Police and Baton Rouge Police departments continue to investigate this matter," a Southern spokesperson said.

No other information was immediately available.