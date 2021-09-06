Suspect wanted in New Iberia murder investigation

Photo: New Iberia Police Department

NEW IBERIA - Police in New Iberia are searching for a man wanted for a September murder.

Authorities say that Jakil Sophus was killed on September 20. Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department have obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Jamail Anthony Ledet.

Ledet is wanted for second-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Ledet is approximately 5'7" and weighs around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Ledet can call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-8447.