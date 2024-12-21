Suspect wanted for the murder of an eight-year-old is now being connected to other unsolved shootings

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are still searching for 19-year-old Roger Parker who is wanted for the murder of 8-year-old Diellon Daniels on Thanksgiving day.

The Investigative Unit has learned Parker is wanted for several other shootings as well.

According to an arrest warrant, Parker was linked to a double shooting on Fairchilds Street during Southern's Homecoming weekend.

Police say he shot a man who he intended to carjack, and that a stray bullet hit an innocent bystander as well. Both victims survived.

The warrant says they were able to develop Parker as a suspect due to shell casings collected at the scene matching casings from several other shootings across town in which Parker was already a suspect.

Police were also able to match the firearm ditched at the Fairchilds shooting to a murder investigation where Parker is the prime suspect.

It's unclear just how many shootings Parker is wanted for.

He is the only remaining suspect still at large in Diellon Daniels' death.

Kendrick Proffit, Yancy Jarrell Jr and Tremmel Harris have all been arrested and charged with murder.