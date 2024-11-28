66°
Police identify 8-year-old who was killed in targeted shooting Wednesday

Thursday, November 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police identified an 8-year-old who was killed in a shooting Wednesday when a car full of his mother and siblings was struck multiple times by gunfire. 

The shooting was targeted, but the intended target was not injured - instead, a car full of a woman and her five children was struck. Two juveniles were injured, and another, 8-year-old Diellon Daniels, died from his injuries. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the motive behind the shooting and the suspect were unclear. 

Chief TJ Morse said around 2:20 p.m. a car pulled up alongside another vehicle at the corner of Swan and Kingfisher Avenues. Officers found a vehicle shot multiple times outside of Lofton Hair Care right off of Southern University's campus.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

