52°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect wanted for burglarizing home in EBR
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized an area home.
The incident was reported in the 4000 block of Inniswold Drive. Authorities didn't say when the crime happened.
Reports say, the suspect broke into the home through an unlocked window. The man stole approximately $300 in valuables. Video surveillance shows that suspect has gray hair and a gray goatee. He was seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and blue shoes.
Trending News
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Feliciana Parish Council adopts ordinance to limit large developments
-
Brusly mailboxes moved again, now further from street
-
Budget surplus leaves room for more teacher raises but La. educators still...
-
The Capitol City getting ready for a busy weekend with big crowds
-
Deputies called to reported stabbing at Capitol Middle
Sports Video
-
Catholic upsets Scotlandville in DI select title game for program's first state...
-
Port Allen wins 4th straight state title over Winnfield
-
Top seed Madison Prep falls in DII Select title game to GW...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss