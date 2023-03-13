Suspect wanted for burglarizing home in EBR

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized an area home.

The incident was reported in the 4000 block of Inniswold Drive. Authorities didn't say when the crime happened.

Reports say, the suspect broke into the home through an unlocked window. The man stole approximately $300 in valuables. Video surveillance shows that suspect has gray hair and a gray goatee. He was seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect can call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.