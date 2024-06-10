90°
Suspect sought after allegedly setting fire to Denham Springs High School

DENHAM SPRINGS - The English hall at DSHS was severely damaged after a fire that happened at the end of May, and now investigators are looking for a suspect. 

The Office and the State Fire Marshal as well as the Denham Springs Police Department are searching for a suspect who is believed to have entered campus on a bicycle at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, May 26. The fire was contained to the English hall, but damages are expected to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. 

Anyone with information regarding the fire or the possible suspect is asked to call the DSPD at (225) 326-2704.

