Suspect shot, killed during struggle with deputy in Bogalusa

4 years 1 week 5 days ago Friday, March 23 2018 Mar 23, 2018 March 23, 2018 12:31 PM March 23, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BOGALUSA -An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot and killed during a struggle with a deputy in Washington Parish Friday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the sheriff's office was contacted about a suspicious individual on a motorcycle off Poole's Bluff Road around 3:30 a.m. When a deputy made contact with that person, later identified as 32-year-old Daniel Allen Young, at a nearby boat launch, a struggle ensued.

Additional units were called for help and two Bogalusa Police officers soon arrived on the scene. Shots were fired and Young was killed. LSP did not immediately specify which officer shot Young.

The deputy was transported to Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa, where he is being treated for injuries sustained in the encounter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

