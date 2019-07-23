Suspect on the run after body of Baton Rouge man found burned in Calcasieu Parish

Suspect: Nathaniel Mitchell, III

CALCASIEU PARISH - A burned body found last week in the DeQuincy area has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Baton Rouge, KATC reports.

The sheriff's office says the victim has been identified as Zacchaeus "Zac" Burton of Baton Rouge.

Officials have reportedly issued a warrant for the arrest of 40-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell, III of Iowa, Louisiana. He's wanted on a second-degree murder charge. KATC says detectives learned that Mitchell apparently boarded a plane bound for St. Louis over the weekend, and they are working with authorities there to track him down.

Authorities believe Burton traveled to Calcasieu Parish to take part in criminal activity with Mitchell and possibly more suspects. He was later found dead.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to contact Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605 or call Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.