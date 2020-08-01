Suspect in hours-long standoff with SWAT team identified

BATON ROUGE- The Sheriff's SWAT team and other deputies surrounded a Lovett Road house for hours Thursday in an attempt to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

The man, who has been identified as John C. Nettles, ran into his house in the 12200 block of Lovett when deputies arrived around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities say they had a bench warrant for drug and weapon-related charges.

A member of East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office completed an official document that details the Thursday, July 30 stand-off between Nettles and Police.

According to the report, once the S.W.A.T. team arrived and called for Nettles to come out of his home and turn himself in, he continued to ignore these repeated requests and so the S.W.A.T. team sent a drone near Nettles' home, which Nettles intentionally damaged.

After this, officials say they entered Nettles' home, found him hiding in a closet, and told him to come on out.

But, according to the affidavit, Nettles refused and as he was being forcibly removed from the closet kicked four officials and tried to grab one of their tazers.

Officials say they tazed him in an effort to subdue him and take him into custody, but even after this, he continued to kick at member of the S.W.A.T. team and other authorities.

Deputies say they searched Nettles' home and found two weapons, which he is not legally able to have due to being a convicted felon, in addition to narcotics.

Nettles was taken into custody around 2 a.m. and arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, weapons, resisting officers, and battering of police officers.

He is currently being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.