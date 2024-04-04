75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Suspect in custody for attempted second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man in chest

Thursday, April 04 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - After finding a man shot in the chest late Wednesday night, Livingston Parish deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder. 

The LPSO said deputies were called to Joe Lee Road in Walker around 11 p.m. Wednesday night in response to a report of a shot fired. 

Once on scene, deputies found one man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital and is currently listed as being in stable condition. Surveillance cameras showed a man identified as 35-year-old Mark Covington fleeing the scene on a bike.

Anyone with information on Covington's whereabouts is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

