Suspect flees scene in front of deputies, crashes car moments later

SLIDELL - Deputies took two people into custody during a traffic stop, one of whom attempted to flee the scene and crashed in the process.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, a deputy was taking Charles Jones, 19, into custody after a traffic stop Monday when the driver, later identified as Frederick Price, 20, sped off.

Price crashed the vehicle and a second passenger was ejected from the back seat. The second passenger was taken to the hospital, and Price was taken into custody alongside Jones.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found ski masks, burglary tools, three firearms, and various narcotics.