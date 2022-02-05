Suspect arrested in killing of 64-year-old last year

UPDATE 1/22/18: Police arrested Kasey Gray, 24, in the death of Jesse Chase in 2017. Gray was already in jail, police said, and was re-booked on charges of second degree murder.

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Jesse Chase.

BRPD says Chase was found lying in Plank Road Thursday night with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Check back for updates.

Original story:

BATON ROUGE - Police say they are responding to a possible shooting on Plank Road.

Officials say the reported shooting occurred just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Plank Road near Jackson Avenue.

Sources say the victim was transported from the scene in critical condition. Police say the victim's injuries are considered life-threatening.

This was the second of two shootings Thursday within an hour of each other. The first shooting occurred in the 5000 block of Monarch Avenue.

Police say the shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.