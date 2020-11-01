Suspect arrested in French Quarter attack on police booked for attempted murder

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of attacking a pair of police officers in the French Quarter on Friday has been moved out of the hospital and into jail.

WWL-TV reports Donnell Linwood, 44, was booked on two counts of attempted murder of a police officer Sunday. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson described the attack as an "ambush."

Eyewitnesses said Linwood was riding in the back of a pedicab when he suddenly opened fire on a police vehicle stopped at an intersection. One of the two officers, identified as Trevor Abney, is still in the hospital after a bullet was lodged in his skull.

His partner, Brooke Duncan IV, was treated for minor injuries caused by glass shards.

Linwood was taken to a hospital after the shooting Friday due to a "medical episode." He's now booked in the Orleans Parish Jail.