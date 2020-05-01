54°
Suspect arrested in Colorado Walmart shooting that left three dead

2 years 5 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, November 02 2017 Nov 2, 2017 November 02, 2017 10:26 AM November 02, 2017 in News
Source: ABC
By: ABC News

The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Colorado on Wednesday night has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, police said. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, was taken into custody this morning, according to the Thornton Police Department. He was considered "armed and dangerous" while on the run, police said.

Two men and one woman were killed in what police described as a "random" shooting.

