Suspect arrested in Colorado Walmart shooting that left three dead

The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Colorado on Wednesday night has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, police said. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, was taken into custody this morning, according to the Thornton Police Department. He was considered "armed and dangerous" while on the run, police said.

UPDATE: Walmart homicide suspect Scott Ostrem has been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/q9EPq5f4ZH — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017

Two men and one woman were killed in what police described as a "random" shooting.