54°
Latest Weather Blog
Suspect arrested in Colorado Walmart shooting that left three dead
The man wanted for a deadly shooting at a Walmart in Colorado on Wednesday night has been arrested after an hours-long manhunt, police said. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Scott Ostrem, was taken into custody this morning, according to the Thornton Police Department. He was considered "armed and dangerous" while on the run, police said.
UPDATE: Walmart homicide suspect Scott Ostrem has been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/q9EPq5f4ZH— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 2, 2017
Two men and one woman were killed in what police described as a "random" shooting.
LATEST: Video shows suspect in deadly Colorado Walmart shooting being taken into custody by police. https://t.co/MFW1QYhVJW pic.twitter.com/b3IRgivsBY— ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Authorities investigate fatal shooting on E Smiley Ave. Thursday evening
-
Emergency crews responded to two overturned vehicles on Florida Blvd. Thursday evening
-
Newlyweds nearing graduation, med school surprised by neighborhood second line
-
State outlines rules for outdoor seating at restaurants
-
Eye center makes safety changes amid COVID-19, welcomes back more patients