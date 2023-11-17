62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Suspect arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, February 25 2019 Feb 25, 2019 February 25, 2019 8:17 AM February 25, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - Police in Zachary arrested a man following a weekend chase.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, officers got a call about a stolen vehicle. Within nine minutes police located the vehicle on LA 64. A short vehicle pursuit ensued followed by a foot pursuit, according to police.

Authorities ultimately took the suspect, identified as Shawnon Carter, into custody.

Trending News

Carter was charged with second-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days