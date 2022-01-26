Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baker

BAKER - A man wanted for attempted murder was taken into custody late Wednesday morning after a lengthy standoff with police.

The Baker Police Department said the situation began around 7:30 a.m. when Reginald Joseph, 20, locked himself in an apartment building on Groom Road. Officers were trying to arrest Joseph for attempted first-degree murder and weapons charges.

He was finally taken into custody without further incident around 10 a.m.. Officers also seized drugs and weapons found inside the apartment.