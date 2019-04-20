Suspect accused of beating 65-year-old man with metal pole

BATON ROUGE- Police arrest a man for allegedly breaking into a home and beating the 65-year-old occupant with a metal pole.

Authorities report the incident happened around 1 a.m. on April 12th at 2614 Lydia Avenue.

Police say Thomas Conley kicked in the victim's door and entered the residence uninvited. He then took a metal pole and stuck the victim multiple times.

The victim attempted to defend himself with a bat but was quickly disarmed. Conley continued to assault the man until he was threatened by a witness with a handgun. Conley then fled the scene.

The victim suffered multiple abrasions, lacerations on the head and body as well as a nasal bone fracture.

Thomas Conley was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and simple criminal damage to property.