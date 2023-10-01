Survivor Series: After beating breast cancer, local woman now helping others do the same

BATON ROUGE - In the Capital Area and around the nation, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is putting a focus on the second-most costly cancer for women.

For one local woman, a personal battle has led to something more: a year-round commitment to help others on a similar journey.

Latonya Rodney discovered a lump that would change her life in February 2019.

"I went into my doctor's office and she sat down to talk to me and tell me that I had triple negative breast cancer," she said. "You know, it was like a whirlwind."

That particular diagnosis is especially tough. "Triple negative" is an aggressive type of breast cancer that can grow and spread faster than others.

"We prayed," Rodney said. "We talked about it, you know. It was just something that we had to deal with, and you know, I told them that I was going to be OK."

Fast forward, and today, Rodney is healthy—and helping others.

She uses her experience to help those dealing with the same challenge—counselling them, and even accompanying them on visits to the doctor.