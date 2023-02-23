77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Survivor recalls fear, anger on day of Pearl Harbor attack

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 07 2016 Dec 7, 2016 December 07, 2016 10:23 AM December 07, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Audrey McAvoy

Trending News

PEARL HARBOR - Surprise, fear, anger and pride.

That's what Pearl Harbor survivor Jim Downing recalls about the attack that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

Downing plans to return to Pearl Harbor Wednesday with other survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack that left more than 2,300 service people dead.

Thousands of servicemen and women and members of the public are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Downing, a 103-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, served on the USS West Virginia, which lost 106 men.

He says he spent two hours fighting fires and checking the name tags of the dead so he could write their families personal notes about how they died.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days