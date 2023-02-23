77°
Latest Weather Blog
Survivor recalls fear, anger on day of Pearl Harbor attack
Trending News
PEARL HARBOR - Surprise, fear, anger and pride.
That's what Pearl Harbor survivor Jim Downing recalls about the attack that plunged the U.S. into World War II.
Downing plans to return to Pearl Harbor Wednesday with other survivors to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack that left more than 2,300 service people dead.
Thousands of servicemen and women and members of the public are also expected to attend the ceremony.
Downing, a 103-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, served on the USS West Virginia, which lost 106 men.
He says he spent two hours fighting fires and checking the name tags of the dead so he could write their families personal notes about how they died.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
-
At least one dead after crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning
-
17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as...
-
Zachary basketball fans seeking appeal after LHSAA bans them from the playoffs
-
Metro Council deletes item that would distance phsychiatric hospitals from schools and...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...