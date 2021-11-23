Supply chain issues lead to a rise in price of Thanksgiving meals

BATON ROUGE- The Thanksgiving meal is putting a strain on already stretched budgets.

"I'm 67-years-old, and I've never seen prices rise and so out of range like it is right now," shopper Mary Franklin said.

Inflation is at a thirty-year high, driven by demand with not enough supply to keep up.

"There are a couple of items that people are asking for, but unfortunately we can't do anything about that this year," said Julian Annais, store manager at Hi Nabor Supermarket.

The American Farm Bureau Federation says the average cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up 14% this year, and a 16-pound turkey costs about 24% more.

Blaise Calandro III runs Calandro's Supermarket. He says the store bulked up on Thanksgiving turkeys ahead of time.

"We now only have about a third of our original order that we allocated for November left right now," he said.

The clock is ticking toward turkey day, but it's not time to worry -- at least just yet.

"I don't think there's a reason to panic. If you haven't gotten your Thanksgiving stuff just yet, you still have time," Calandro said.