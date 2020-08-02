Supplies quickly run out at PPE giveaway for teachers in Zachary

ZACHARY - A line of cars stretched down the street and wrapped around the corner for free face masks and sanitation supplies.

"There's shortages all over. There are many stores where you can't find these products," said Baton Rouge school teacher, Wade Guillory.

Guillory was one of the first dozens of people who waited in line to receive the personal protective and cleaning supplies. Some teachers sat in line for 30 minutes before the giveaway even started.

"We want to make sure our kids are safe. I think it's important that we take all the precautions to be safe," Sangunell Gales, Baton Rouge school teacher said.

Folks from the Beauty Parlor hair salon in Zachary and the Shop Talk online talk show organized the giveaway, along with school teacher Hycinya Hutchinson.

"Masks are things we need now, that are in high demand, so I wanted to put some of those supplies in the hands of my fellow educators." Hutchinson said.

A number of elected officials and candidates running for office helped with the giveaway, including East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

"This group wanted to do something positive to respond to educators as they get ready to go back to the classroom, and I wanted to support their effort," Mayor Weston Broome said.

The turn out was so overwhelming that cars turned around due to the long wait and the supplies quickly ran out.

"The turn out was amazing. I think it shows that teachers are looking for these supplies as well," Hutchinson said.

The group will hold another giveaway next week for the teachers and school workers who showed up after the supplies ran out.