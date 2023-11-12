Sunday PM Forecast: Numerous showers possible tomorrow, especially late

Numerous showers will be possible tomorrow as our next storm system will enter the area. The intensity of rain should generally increase as we get later in the day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will bottom out in the lower 60's under cloudy skies. Tomorrow, the high will only be around 67 degrees because of thick clouds and rain in the area. Rain chances will be on the rise by midday tomorrow. It will start off as light to moderate rain. This is because some mid-level dry air will evaporate most of what tries to fall. This dry air should go away as we get later in the day. That is when the threat of heavy rain will start increase.

Up Next: The overall best chance of heavy rain with this system will be overnight Monday into the day on Tuesday. Scattered to numerous showers will still be possible Tuesday night. Rain chances will finally relax during the day on Wednesday, but a spotty shower can not be ruled out. When the system finally exits the area, widespread 2-4'' will be possible with locally higher amounts.

Afterwards, clouds will generally stick around at least until the weekend. The forecast for the weekend has some uncertainty to it. Rain chances look low on Saturday but Sunday is a bit trickier. Temperatures are also a little uncertain. There is a large spread in the possible highs and lows we could see for both Saturday and Sunday. New information will come in every morning and evening so the weekend forecast will get refined in the coming days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week while the system drifts northeastward across the western and central portions of the Caribbean Sea.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.