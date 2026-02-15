Sunday PM Forecast: No weather worries rolling into Mardi Gras

The lead-up to Mardi Gras will be quiet and cooperative for any and all outdoor parades across the Capital Area. Another warmup is on the way for the rest of the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Though the heavy thunderstorms have departed, a few clouds will linger through the evening. Skies will trend partly cloudy at first, then turn mostly cloudy overnight as another wave of low clouds spreads back across the Metro Area. Morning lows will be a touch cooler, bottoming out in the low 50s. Clouds will greet everyone initially on Monday, but sunshine will take over by afternoon. Look for a high in the lower 70s.

Mardi Gras Parades: The weather will keep the good times rolling all the way through Mardi Gras — all systems are a geaux for the upcoming parades.

Up Next: Expect a gradual warmup through the rest of the week. Highs on Mardi Gras will find the mid-70s after a morning low in the low 50s. Thermometers will rise even more by late week, with highs topping the low-to-mid 80s after a start in the low-to-mid 60s. The warmer pattern will likely lead to at least some patchy fog on many mornings. The pattern of cloud cover early in the day, with sunshine breaking through by afternoon, will likely continue. Spotty rain returns Thursday and Friday as a frontal system inches closer to the region, but it won’t make a clean pass just yet. That finally appears to happen Saturday, bringing one last round of spotty showers before a more noticeable push of cooler air settles in for the start of next week.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

