Sunday PM Forecast: High winds and strong storms rolling in on Mardi Gras

Mother Nature will be partaking in the revelry on Mardi Gras as the next impact rolls into the Capital Area. High winds and storms are likely on Fat Tuesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight lows will dip into the mid-40s across the Capital Area with a few passing clouds at times. The crisp morning will turn into a mild afternoon with a high in the mid-70s under a mixture of sun and clouds. The forecast does include a mention of a stray sprinkle, but these will be difficult to find. Most will stay dry on Lundi Gras. Winds will begin picking up by the afternoon out of the southeast anywhere from 7-17 mph. The ramp up in wind speeds will continue into Mardi Gras as a storm system arrives. Major issues are not expected for the Krewe of Shenandoah parade set to roll at 6:30 in the evening.

Mardi Gras – Next Impact: The two big weather stories on Mardi Gras will be wind and storms. Gusty winds will be felt by everyone, even outside of thunderstorms. Most will also experience storms at some point, a few of which could be strong to severe.

Wind - A High Wind Watch has been issued for Mardi Gras across all of southern Louisiana. The associated bulletin notes the potential for 30-40 mph winds with gusts to 60 mph. This might be a touch overdone but is a reasonable worst-case scenario. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts in the 40+ range seem very likely – which is windy in and of its own right. These winds will occur within and outside of thunderstorms.

High-profile vehicles, including Mardi Gras floats, could become unstable if a gust of wind is caught. Similarly, travel for high-profile vehicles could be difficult. Isolated to scattered power outages are also possible.

Storms - Spotty morning showers will turn into widespread showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Lightning will pose problems for afternoon Mardi Gras parades, with morning parades having the best chance of avoiding these concerns. In addition, the afternoon storms could be on the strong to severe side. An “Enhanced” Level (3/5) risk of severe weather has been issued for areas north of I-12, with a “Slight” Level (2/5) risk for areas south. While not everybody will experience severe weather, isolated point locations could – especially north of the interstate.

Rest of the Week: A cold front will sweep out the storms late on Mardi Gras. Expect rapid clearing during the evening, leading to a sunny and relatively cooler Ash Wednesday. The quiet conditions stick around until Saturday when the next rainmaker takes aim at the Capital Region.

– Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

