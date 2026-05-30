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Saturday PM Forecast: Expect continued heat & humidity, a few pop-up storms possible
The weather pattern is turning very "summer-like" as we head into the month of June! Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms are in the forecast through the end of next week.
Tonight & Tomorrow: It will be a very quiet, but muggy night across the Capital Area. Expect lows in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. The oppressive heat is not going anywhere on Sunday. Highs will once again reach into the lower 90s. High humidity will make that feel closer to 100 degrees at times! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and wearing sunscreen if outside. We will still be under the influence of a ridge of high pressure. This should keep most showers and storms at bay, but a few could still pop-up. Expect isolated activity during the PM hours, with most staying dry.
Up Next: High pressure will back off slightly early next week as moisture content in our atmosphere rises. This will open the door for more showers and storms. Still, most of this will be confined to the afternoon and evening, and not everyone will receive measurable rainfall. Heat and humidity are not going anywhere. A weak front will advance into the region on Wednesday, bringing in slightly drier air. This front will barely be noticeable, as it will still feel humid, and highs will only scale back 3-5 degrees. Storm coverage will tick down a bit, but we will still see isolated pop-ups. By the end of the week into the weekend, southerly winds will bring in more moisture. This will slowly increase our rain chances.
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– Balin
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