Monday AM forecast: Summer heat is here. Hurricane season begins

The hottest weather of the year so far arrives Monday with heat index values climbing as high as 105 degrees. A cold front will bring a better chance for storms Tuesday night before slightly cooler and less humid air arrives by midweek.

Today and tonight: The first day of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season will feel more like midsummer than the start of June across South Louisiana. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s Monday afternoon, while humidity pushes heat index values into the 100 to 105 degree range. Most areas will remain dry through the day, although a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms could develop. Any storm that forms may briefly produce gusty winds before fading after sunset. Overnight temperatures will stay warm with lows generally in the lower 70s.





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Up Next: The heat continues Tuesday with another day of temperatures in the lower and middle 90s and heat index values reaching 100 to 105 degrees. A weak cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds. Behind the front, temperatures will ease back into the mid and upper 80s on Wednesday while humidity levels decrease, providing a brief break from the early-summer heat.

Tropics: While hurricane season officially begins today, there are currently no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico or Louisiana. A few tropical waves are moving across the Atlantic, but no development concerns are expected in the Gulf over the next several days.

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– Dave

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