Sunday PM Forecast: Dry the next couple of days, rain chances increase by the middle of the week

Dry air will stay in the area the next couple of days which will keep humidity and rain chances low. This pattern will start to change by the middle of next week as moisture will start to enter the area.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, we will drop down into the lower 70's and some neighborhoods could even reach the upper 60's under clear skies. Tomorrow, expect another dry day with lower humidity. Highs will top out in the middle 90's but low humidity will make the feels like temperatures the same as the actual temperatures. There could a couple more clouds but the dry air will keep any of those from becoming showers.

Up Next: Tuesday starts the return of the humidity. It will not be extreme yet, but it will be the first day it will start to feel slightly muggy. There is also the outside shot at a shower or two but the vast majority will stay dry. Rain chances will start to really ramp up Wednesday through Friday as moisture surges into the area. Rain coverage is held at 20% for Wednesday and Thursday, but are bumped up to 30% for Friday as that looks to be the wettest day. After that, confidence in the forecast decreases as models have trended to the drier airmass arriving later than originally thought. This could potentially make the weekend wetter than expected. Trends will need to be monitored and confidence in the forecast should increase in the coming days.

The Tropics: Hurricane Lee with maximum winds around 120 mph, is now a Category 3 storm. It is starting to slow down and it is moving WNW at 8 mph. It is expected to slowly turn north by Wednesday, so threat to Gulf of Mexico is extremely low. Residents in Bermuda and on the east coast need to continue to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Margot is a 50 mph tropical storm. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

