Sunday PM Forecast: Bulk of rain moving out, cooler and drier conditions to follow

Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity has now moved out of the area. Cooler and drier conditions will take place the next several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will be a bit stubborn to get out of here and they will stick around in the overnight hours. A spotty shower will be possible but most will stay dry. Lows in the morning will be around 54 degrees. Tomorrow will be a much cooler and drier day. The first half of the day will start off with some cloud cover, but the majority of these clouds will exit by the afternoon and evening. Highs will only top out around 66 degrees because of strong northerly winds. These winds will be 15-20 mph with some higher gust.

Up Next: Winds are expected to die down Monday night. This coupled with the mostly clear conditions will allow temperatures to plummet. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 30's. The cooler and drier conditions will stick around through the middle of next week. Clouds will increase on Thursday, bringing with it the chance of some showers and storms. Drier air will filter in by the weekend, but it will not be cooler. Temperatures next weekend could get close to 80 degrees once again.

-- Balin

