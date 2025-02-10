72°
Sunday night shootings connected, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE - Two shootings that happened half a mile away from one another Sunday night are connected, police told WBRZ on Monday.
Baton Rouge Police officers said that 42-year-old Antoine Parker was found shot to death on Jackson Street near the corner of 30th Street around 7:45 p.m. On Monday, Derick Holmes was taken into custody in Parker's killing.
At 8:15 p.m., police responded to a separate shooting half a mile away from where Parker was killed. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. WBRZ learned that Holmes was the person transported.
It's unclear who shot Holmes but officers said he had a gunshot wound to his leg.
