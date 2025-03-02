Man arrested in killing along Jackson Avenue on Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of killing a 42-year-old on Sunday night was arrested on murder charges Monday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers found Antoine Parker shot to death on Jackson Street near the corner of 30th Street shortly before 7:45 p.m.

The following day, officers took 43-year-old Derick Holmes into custody for second-degree murder.

Police have not released any additional details about the killing. The shooting was the first of two on Sunday night, the second happening 30 minutes later and a half mile away.