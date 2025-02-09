71°
One person shot along North 39th Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along North 39th Street on Sunday night, 30 minutes after a killing half a mile away.
Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened near the corner of North 39th and Washington Avenue around 8:15 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Around 7:45 p.m., one person was shot and killed near the intersection of North 30th Street and Jackson Avenue.
No information about the shootings, victims or if they are connected has been released.
