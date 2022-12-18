37°
Sunday night shooting off Prescott Road leaves one man dead

2 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Sunday, January 19 2020 Jan 19, 2020 January 19, 2020 10:48 PM January 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police say a man was shot to death off Prescott Road, Sunday evening. 

The shooting, which occurred within the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive around 9:30 p.m., took the life of 38-year-old Reginald Thomas. 

Police say Thomas was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Police say it's possible the fatal shots were fired outside of Thomas' home, but they're still working to confirm the shooting location. 

A motive and suspect are also unknown at this time.

This article will be updated as police proceed with their investigation. 

