Sunday night shooting off Prescott Road leaves one man dead
BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police say a man was shot to death off Prescott Road, Sunday evening.
The shooting, which occurred within the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive around 9:30 p.m., took the life of 38-year-old Reginald Thomas.
Police say Thomas was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say it's possible the fatal shots were fired outside of Thomas' home, but they're still working to confirm the shooting location.
A motive and suspect are also unknown at this time.
This article will be updated as police proceed with their investigation.
