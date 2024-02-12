Sunday night hail storm causes widespread damage across Ascension, Livingston parishes

PRAIRIEVILLE - Roofing companies were on the move Monday morning in neighborhoods across Prairieville, surveying damage left behind from a hail storm Sunday night.

In the Cypress Lake subdivision, Spencer Fennell with Pelican Roofing was knocking on doors and climbing onto rooftops.

"We're looking at gutters, window screens, even cars just to see how big the hail was and what potential impact it had on the property," Fennell said.

Chunks of hail as big as golf balls were reported in parts of Ascension and Livingston parishes. Cars, homes and personal belongings were pelted and dented by the ice.

"There's a lot of damage out there," Fennel said.

With an impending insurance headache for affected homeowners, Fennel says it's important to look out for red flags when choosing a roofing contractor. Making sure the company is reputable and licensed are key.

"A big thing to look out for as a homeowner is someone who is looking to pay your deductible," he said.