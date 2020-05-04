84°
Sunday Journal: The Heart Walk 2020

By: WBRZ Staff

The coronavirus has not only changed life in Louisiana, but also the calendar, cancelling or postponing many big Springtime events such as the Capital Area Heart Walk.

But now the heart walk is going virtual.

We'll visit with heart walk chairman Chip Songy, who'll explain how you can walk, donate, and continue the fight against the number one killer.

We'll also meet some heart walk heroes who are sharing their stories in an effort to educate others and help save lives. 

