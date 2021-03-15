71°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: The Emerge Center, a world of hope and possibilities
This episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences into a walk through of The Emerge Center of Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that serves children with autism, as it prepares for Autism Awareness month in April of 2021.
Emerge representatives will discuss how the pandemic has impacted the center's day-to-day functioning and discuss what kinds of achievements children who work with Emerge are accomplishing.
Click here for more information on The Emerge Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Monday, March 15 is National Napping Day
-
Emerge- A world of Hope and Possibilities
-
After three month battle with COVID-19, community welcomes back home survivor
-
Two killed in overnight crash after slamming into Kenilworth home
-
Around 800 people receive J&J COVID-19 vaccine inside Tiger Stadium