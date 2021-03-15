71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: The Emerge Center, a world of hope and possibilities

2 hours 31 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, March 15 2021 Mar 15, 2021 March 15, 2021 4:20 AM March 15, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

This episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences into a walk through of The Emerge Center of Baton Rouge, a nonprofit that serves children with autism, as it prepares for Autism Awareness month in April of 2021. 

Emerge representatives will discuss how the pandemic has impacted the center's day-to-day functioning and discuss what kinds of achievements children who work with Emerge are accomplishing. 

Click here for more information on The Emerge Center. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days