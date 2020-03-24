72°
Sunday Journal- The battle against an invisible enemy
This week's episode of Sunday Journal involves a discussion about the nation's battle against an unseen enemy, novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Lt. Gen. Russell Honoré has been called on to assist the local government during natural disasters, such as Hurricane Katrina, and in this episode of Sunday
Journal he sits down with John Pastorek to discuss measures Louisiana residents can take to be safe during the virus outbreak.
Gov. John Bel Edwards answers questions related to virus outbreak
Federal gov warns public about coronavirus scam artists
Sunday Journal- The Fight Against an Invisible Enemy
Walk-On's rolls with restrictions, rolls out food truck
BRPD now using tele-policing for certain non-emergency, non-violent calls