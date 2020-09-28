Sunday Journal: Teacher of The Year

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences will meet an instructor who is at the head of her class in more ways than one!

We'll sit down with Nathalie Roy, Louisiana's brand new Teacher of the Year for an interview.

She teaches Roman Technology, Classical Mythology, and Latin at Glasgow Middle School.

She was honored recently in a virtual award ceremony, winning the title and the use of a brand new Mercedes-Benz for one year.

In this week's interview she reveals the keys to her success in the classroom as well as a special back-to-school message in this age of COVID-19.