82°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week
BATON ROUGE - It's Teacher Appreciation Week!
Trending News
This week on Sunday Journal, join JP as he speaks with some of the best teachers in the state.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...