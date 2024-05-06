82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week

4 hours 29 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 6:12 AM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - It's Teacher Appreciation Week!

Trending News

This week on Sunday Journal, join JP as he speaks with some of the best teachers in the state. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days