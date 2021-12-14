Sunday Journal: Students of the Year 2021

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences enjoy an overview of the best of the best among East Baton Rouge Parish's students as they were honored at the Students of the Year Ceremony.

These students, some of whom dream of becoming astronauts, engineers, and veterinarians, were recently recognized at the Lynn Whitfield Theater for the Performing Arts.

WBRZ's John Pastorek was on hand for the ceremony and had the opportunity to interview some of the year's most outstanding students. Highlights from the interviews have been captured in this week's Sunday Journal.