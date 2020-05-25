82°
Sunday Journal: Reopening with faith
As public gatherings that were once considered normal aspects of everyday life are being adjusted to adhere to new health regulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, church leaders across the state are quickly learning to adapt to these new challenges.
This week's episode of Sunday Journal explores the measures faith leaders throughout Louisiana are taking to reopen places of worship to the public.
