Sunday Journal: Hurricane Season 2021

After an historic hurricane season in 2020, Louisiana's residents are bracing for the possibility of yet another active season.

Some weather experts would agree with the wisdom in this outlook, as they are predicting that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season may be more active than usual. 

In this episode of Sunday Journal delves what's in store for the 2021 hurricane season. Audiences will enjoy an interview with state climatologist Barry Keim and a look at how residents can prepare for potential weather threats. 

Hurricane season officially begins on June 1, 2021. 

