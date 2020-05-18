Sunday Journal: Hurricane season 2020

This week on Sunday Journal, get a game plan and get prepared because hurricane season is here.

We'll help you get ready with advice from State Climatologist Barry Keim, author of Hurricane Season is Here.

He'll also update viewers with the forecast for this hurricane season.

We'll then look back at Katrina, the hurricane that hit Louisiana and Mississippi 15 years ago and that changed New Orleans forever.

Barry also shares stories about the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 that killed 8,000 people.