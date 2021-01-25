70°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Catholic churches encourage parishioners to continue following COVID protocol
BATON ROUGE - Novel coronavirus has upended daily life for thousands across Louisiana and among those impacted by the pandemic are regional Catholic churches.
Though traditional events have changed, church officials are working to reach parishioners with services while implementing COVID-19 protocol.
Local diocese officials issued a recent reminder to parishioners, encouraging them to follow all COVID health and safety guidelines.
This episode of Sunday Journal looks into that recent reminder by way of an in-depth conversation with Bishop Michael Duca.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shocking amount of EBR homicides have already occurred in 2021's first month
-
La prepares for mass rollout of second dose of COVID vaccine
-
Community mourns loss of highly esteemed BR Police Sargent
-
Zachary/Central area crash on LA-14 and Deer Creek Drive
-
Sunday Journal: A COVID conversation with Bishop Michael Duca