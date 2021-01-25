Sunday Journal: Catholic churches encourage parishioners to continue following COVID protocol

BATON ROUGE - Novel coronavirus has upended daily life for thousands across Louisiana and among those impacted by the pandemic are regional Catholic churches.

Though traditional events have changed, church officials are working to reach parishioners with services while implementing COVID-19 protocol.

Local diocese officials issued a recent reminder to parishioners, encouraging them to follow all COVID health and safety guidelines.

This episode of Sunday Journal looks into that recent reminder by way of an in-depth conversation with Bishop Michael Duca.