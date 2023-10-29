Sunday AM Forecast: Way above average temperatures today, potentially major cool down by the end of the week

Temperatures are going to be running way above average today and we could get up to around 95 degrees. Our first fall cold front is expected by the end of the week which could potentially drop temperatures by a lot.

Today & Tonight: Expect another warm day today with highs in the mid 90's under mostly clear skies. Humidity will also be very low. The lack of moisture means rain chances are next to zero. There also will be fire weather conditions so make sure you are adhering to the statewide burn ban. Tonight, we will have some high clouds move in early, but most should clear out by daybreak. Our lows tonight are going to get into the upper 60's.

Up Next: Temperatures will slowly start to decline throughout next week. A bigger drop in temperatures is possible late next week as a cold front attempts to slide through the region. The timeframe of this front passage appears to be somewhere between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning. There is still uncertainty in the exact timing of the front and how strong it will be. Regardless, there is decent model agreement on next weekend being a decent bit cooler than this one.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe and Tropical Storm Rina are still ongoing in the Atlantic. Philippe is still moving at a very slow rate and will continue to do so for the next couple of days. However, the storm will make a sharp turn and accelerate north by Tuesday. On the other hand, Rina is moving just a little bit faster to the northwest and will dissipate later today or tonight. These are no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

-- Balin

