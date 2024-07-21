Sunday AM Forecast: unsettled pattern will lead to below average temperatures

Numerous showers and storms will be likely the next several days. The high rain coverage will lead to below average temperatures.

Today & Tonight: As of 8 am, there are already some showers noted on radar. Showers and storms will remain possible through the mid morning. The peak of activity will occur in the afternoon and evening. About 70% of the viewing area will see rain throughout the course of the day. The good news is temperatures will be below average, with highs in the upper 80's. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Some lingering showers will be possible in the overnight hours, with rain chances increasing as we approach daybreak Monday morning. Lows will be near 75 degrees under party cloudy skies.



Up Next: The rainy trend will continue into next week. High moisture content and unstable air will make showers and storms likely, especially early in the week. Some of these storms could dump heavy rain, and isolated instances of flash flooding is possible. It is always best to not drive through flood waters and turn around. Highs during this unsettled pattern will be around the upper 80's and the lows around the mid 70's. By the middle and end of the week, an upper level ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the area. While this will not eliminate rain coverage, it will decrease it somewhat. High during this time will return back to the 90's.



Tropics: The North Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico are quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

