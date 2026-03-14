Saturday PM Forecast: Cold front to bring storms, then a big cooldown

A cold front rolling through Sunday night will bring a line of showers and storms. After it passes, temperatures will quickly drop, with some even seeing freezing conditions early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows falling into the upper 50s. We will warm up a good bit Sunday ahead of a cold front. Highs will reach into the mid-80s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph. If you have outdoor plans, the good news is the daytime hours are looking very dry. After sunset is where this changes.

Within a window between 8pm and midnight, a strong cold front will roll through the area. Along it will be a narrow line of showers and storms. Although almost everyone will get rain, it will not last long at all. While there is a severe weather threat, it is not overly high. Most of the area is in a level 2/5 or slight risk. This means isolated instances of severe weather are possible. The main hazard will be damaging wind gusts, although a brief spin-up is not impossible. Just keep the WBRZ Weather App on standby in case an alert is issued!

Up Next: Expect the rain to be on its way out by the time you're heading to the office on Monday morning. The daytime hours will feature partial clearing of the clouds and much cooler air. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s, with breezy northerly winds making that feel cooler.

The real chill arrives Tuesday morning, which looks to be the coldest morning of the entire week as we bottom out in the mid to low 30s. We could even see some patchy frost across the area, so if you've already been busy with your spring planting, this is your heads-up to either bring those pots inside for the night or get the covers ready! After the early week cold, temperatures will steadily climb as we head towards the end of the week. No rain is in the forecast through Saturday!

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– Balin

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