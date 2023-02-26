Sunday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be staying HOT heading into the start of the workweek

After a three day stretch of record breaking heat, today could be day four.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Starting today with some patchy fog and dense low-level cloud cover. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will lift out of the area and temperatures will start to rise. The low-80s are in the forecast and the record to beat is 84°. Temperatures this afternoon are dependent on how quickly skies clear out, some areas will break records while others will sit in the low-80s. Into the evening, the cloud cover will develop across the area as our next boundary begins to move in.

Up Next: Monday will still be hot and humid but rain will be around the area along a weak cold front. Most people will stay completely dry but an isolated showers throughout the afternoon is possible. This cold front will not bring any cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s, but quickly rebound on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm just not record breaking. Daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The next rainmaker we are watching will move in on Thursday. A stationary front will set up just north of the WBRZ viewing area locking in some moisture. By Friday a cold front will pass through bringing showers and storms into the area. With the system on Friday some of these storms will have the potential to be on the stronger side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.