70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday AM Forecast: Temperatures will be staying HOT heading into the start of the workweek

1 hour 6 minutes 31 seconds ago Sunday, February 26 2023 Feb 26, 2023 February 26, 2023 7:48 AM February 26, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

After a three day stretch of record breaking heat, today could be day four.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Starting today with some patchy fog and dense low-level cloud cover. As the sun begins to rise, the fog will lift out of the area and temperatures will start to rise. The low-80s are in the forecast and the record to beat is 84°. Temperatures this afternoon are dependent on how quickly skies clear out, some areas will break records while others will sit in the low-80s. Into the evening, the cloud cover will develop across the area as our next boundary begins to move in.

Up Next: Monday will still be hot and humid but rain will be around the area along a weak cold front. Most people will stay completely dry but an isolated showers throughout the afternoon is possible. This cold front will not bring any cooler temperatures back into the forecast. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s, but quickly rebound on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will still be warm just not record breaking. Daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. The next rainmaker we are watching will move in on Thursday. A stationary front will set up just north of the WBRZ viewing area locking in some moisture. By Friday a cold front will pass through bringing showers and storms into the area. With the system on Friday some of these storms will have the potential to be on the stronger side. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Trending News

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days